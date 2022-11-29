See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Denise Armellini, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5 (89)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denise Armellini, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Dr Venezuela.

Dr. Armellini works at THE ENDOCRINE CENTER in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Annapolis Endocrinology Associates
    3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 873-7425

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (84)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Armellini has been the best doctor ever. She not only treats my diabetes by modifying my insulin usage as necessary to keep my blood glucose levels down, but she also concerns herself with my overall medical health and works with my other doctors to ensure I’m getting the proper diagnosis and treatment consistent with my diabetes care. She spends whatever time is needed to review my progress and adjust my insulin, is always available in case of an urgent matter, and has been a great referral for other specialists when I needed them. She’s my favorite doctor and I know she’s always looking out for me.
    Joe W. — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Denise Armellini, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811107162
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wuh
    Residency
    Internship
    • Winthrop - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Central Dr Venezuela
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

