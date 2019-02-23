Dr. Alveranga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denise Alveranga, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denise Alveranga, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School At Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, Nj and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Alveranga works at
Locations
Tampa General Medical Group Laboratory409 Bayshore Blvd, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 814-7000Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Tampa4710 N Habana Ave Ste 107, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Kidney Physicians - North Tampa3419 N Lakeview Dr, Tampa, FL 33618 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Kidney Physicians13685 Doctors Way Ste 330, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (813) 910-0030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Alvaranga is tops in her field. I research doctors because I have had bad experiences in the past. Not only does Dr. Alvaranga have great credentials but she is caring as well. She explains everything completely and discusses alternative treatments.
About Dr. Denise Alveranga, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- Columbia University, New York
- Harlem Hospital
- Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School At Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, Nj
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Alveranga works at
