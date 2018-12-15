Overview

Dr. Denis Westphal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.



Dr. Westphal works at Eddlemon & Westphal Mds in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.