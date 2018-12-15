Dr. Denis Westphal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westphal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Westphal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denis Westphal, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center and Oroville Hospital.
Dr. Westphal works at
Locations
-
1
Eugene D. Eddlemon M.d. Inc.95 Declaration Dr Ste 1, Chico, CA 95973 Directions (530) 345-9455
-
2
Enloe Women's Services1600 Esplanade Ste C, Chico, CA 95926 Directions (530) 332-4510
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Clear Lake
- Enloe Medical Center
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westphal?
I have had three interactions with Dr. Westphal and can not say enough good about him. He just repaired a hernia for me and I never felt more at ease.
About Dr. Denis Westphal, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1285640243
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westphal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westphal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westphal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westphal works at
Dr. Westphal has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westphal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Westphal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westphal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westphal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westphal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.