Overview

Dr. Denis Sconzo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Sconzo works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Westchester - OBGYN in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.