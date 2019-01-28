Dr. Denis Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Denis Perez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.
Locations
Parrish Medical Group250 Harrison St, Titusville, FL 32780 Directions (321) 268-4422
North Brevard Medical Support, Inc.5005 Port St John Pkwy Ste 2300, Port St John, FL 32927 Directions (321) 633-8663
Hospital Affiliations
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelleny dr!
About Dr. Denis Perez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp/U Pr
- University of Puerto Rico School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perez has seen patients for Mastodynia, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Perez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.