Overview

Dr. Denis O Brien, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. O Brien works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney in Olney, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Steroid Injection and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.