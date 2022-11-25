Dr. Denis Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Nam, MD
Overview
Dr. Denis Nam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Nam works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 432-2340
-
2
Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush9200 Calumet Ave Ste 300, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (312) 432-2340
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Olympia Fields
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nam?
Dr. Nam and his PA Victoria did a wonderful job explaining my diagnosis during my initial visit for knee pain. He was prompt, extremely knowledgeable and very definitive on the course of treatment to be offered. He answered all questions asked that day and encouraged me to get in touch if I had any more. I look forward to be pain free one day soon and feel I couldn’t have made a better choice for a doctor who is going to get me there.
About Dr. Denis Nam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- 1114184058
Education & Certifications
- Hospital For Special Surgery, New York, Ny
- Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nam accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nam works at
Dr. Nam has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Nam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.