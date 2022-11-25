Overview

Dr. Denis Nam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Nam works at Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush in Chicago, IL with other offices in Munster, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.