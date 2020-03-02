Dr. Manor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis Manor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Denis Manor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Cobleskill Regional Hospital, Ellis Hospital, Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Dr. Manor works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
Cardiology Associates Schnctdy425 Guy Park Ave Ste 202, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-7088
Schenectady Radiation Oncology1101 Nott St, Schenectady, NY 12308 Directions (518) 243-4000
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC99 E State St Ste G05, Gloversville, NY 12078 Directions (518) 773-2303
Hospital Affiliations
- Cobleskill Regional Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Manor has did my Fathers quadruple bypass almost 24 years agoand since then he has always been there for every and any issue that has come up along the way. I respect and want to thank Dr. Manor for always taking care of my Father! I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Denis Manor, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1326085564
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
