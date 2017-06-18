Overview

Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Lafreniere works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.