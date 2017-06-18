See All Otolaryngologists in Farmington, CT
Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.

Dr. Lafreniere works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy and Vocal Cord Paralysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    UConn Musculoskeletal Institute
    263 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 679-2804
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uconn John Dempsey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 18, 2017
    Excellent Doctor with great expertise & nice personality, good social skills. Dr.Lafranier is very observant & pays attention not only to the patient's verbal expressions, but body language & facial expression as well. Amazing Otholaringologist, the best in his field. I highly recommend him to everybody who needs his medical care. Lyudmila L.
    Lyudmila in West Hartford, CT — Jun 18, 2017
    About Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699771691
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    Internship
    • Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Connecticut School Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denis Lafreniere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lafreniere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lafreniere has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lafreniere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lafreniere works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Farmington, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lafreniere’s profile.

    Dr. Lafreniere has seen patients for Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy, Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy and Vocal Cord Paralysis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lafreniere on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lafreniere. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lafreniere.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lafreniere, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lafreniere appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

