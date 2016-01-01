Overview

Dr. Denis Knight, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Nmc Health and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Knight works at Wellness Center of Healing Arts in Wichita, KS with other offices in Raytown, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.