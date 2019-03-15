Overview

Dr. Denis Karp, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOS ANGELES COUNTY - USC MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Karp works at Optum Primary and Specialty Care California in Anaheim, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.