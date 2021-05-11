Dr. Denis Grillo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grillo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denis Grillo, DO
Overview
Dr. Denis Grillo, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Dr. Grillo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Crystal Community Ear Nose & Throat790 SE 5TH TER, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-0011
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grillo?
Wonderful doctor. He listens. Exam is thorough. His questions are detailed and his conclusions are spot on. I highly recommend Dr. Grillo.
About Dr. Denis Grillo, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1235127937
Education & Certifications
- Bi-County Hosp
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grillo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grillo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grillo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grillo works at
Dr. Grillo has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grillo speaks Italian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Grillo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grillo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grillo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grillo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.