Dr. Denis Diaz, MD
Dr. Denis Diaz, MD
Overview
Dr. Denis Diaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Diaz works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatrics at Tavares David Walker1765 David Walker Dr, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
About Dr. Denis Diaz, MD
- Pediatrics
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1215908371
Education & Certifications
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Naval Medical Center|NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
