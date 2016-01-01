Overview

Dr. Denis Diaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Diaz works at Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatrics At Tavares David Walker in Tavares, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

