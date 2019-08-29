Overview

Dr. Denis Altman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and St. Louis Children's Hospital.



Dr. Altman works at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL, Saint Peters, MO and Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.