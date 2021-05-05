Overview

Dr. Deni Malave-Huertas, MD is a Hospital Medicine Specialist in Stuart, FL. They completed their residency with San Juan City Hospital



Dr. Malave-Huertas works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Stuart, FL with other offices in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.