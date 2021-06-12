Dr. Doyker-Booth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deneene Doyker-Booth, MD
Overview
Dr. Deneene Doyker-Booth, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Abingdon, VA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Connecticut Health Center and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital and Smyth County Community Hospital.
Dr. Doyker-Booth works at
Locations
Highlands Internal Medicine601 Campus Dr, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 628-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Smyth County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Doyker-Booth was outstanding. She performed two procedures on my right knee over the last six months. She took the time to explain everything she was about to do detail which eased my anxiety and answered all of my questions regarding post operative and interoperative concerns satisfactorily. Her bedside manner was of the highest caliber I have witnessed in over 40 years in health care as an RN and patient. She was and is a nice caring knowledgeable healthcare provider and more importantly, person. She made me feel like my concerns mattered. I was lucky to have her as my doctor. I would recommend her to anyone in need of pain therapy or intervention. She did a great job. Ballad is lucky to have her on staff.
About Dr. Deneene Doyker-Booth, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1023279486
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut Health Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyker-Booth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyker-Booth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyker-Booth. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyker-Booth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyker-Booth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyker-Booth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.