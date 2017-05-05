Overview

Dr. Deneen Dicarlo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Dicarlo works at Deneen C Dicarlo MD in San Luis Obispo, CA with other offices in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.