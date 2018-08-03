Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fobbs Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.
Dr. Fobbs Sr works at
Arthroscopic Surgery Associates Corp.7215 N Fresno St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 227-6898
Lifepoint Wellness/Medical Ctr7455 N Fresno St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 225-7600
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Fobbs Sr. and staff are phenomenal. Great practice from top to bottom- I have been his patient for 4 years, and I wouldn't go anywhere else. He has my absolute trust. Very competent and compassionate. I highly recommend him to any woman I know that is looking for a gyn. Sometimes you are kept waiting in the room for a while, but I tend to not let that bother me, as I know he spends time with each patient, giving them the attention their situation warrants, which is critically important.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Khmer
- 1184769879
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
