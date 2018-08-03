See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Fobbs Sr works at Arthroscopic Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
Dr. Lisa Golik, MD
6 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Gopal Gade, MD
Dr. Gopal Gade, MD
8 (39)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Shebelut, MD
Dr. Richard Shebelut, MD
10 (18)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthroscopic Surgery Associates Corp.
    7215 N Fresno St Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 227-6898
  2. 2
    Lifepoint Wellness/Medical Ctr
    7455 N Fresno St Ste 202, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 225-7600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fobbs Sr?

    Aug 03, 2018
    Dr. Fobbs Sr. and staff are phenomenal. Great practice from top to bottom- I have been his patient for 4 years, and I wouldn't go anywhere else. He has my absolute trust. Very competent and compassionate. I highly recommend him to any woman I know that is looking for a gyn. Sometimes you are kept waiting in the room for a while, but I tend to not let that bother me, as I know he spends time with each patient, giving them the attention their situation warrants, which is critically important.
    LJD in Fresno, CA — Aug 03, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fobbs Sr to family and friends

    Dr. Fobbs Sr' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fobbs Sr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD.

    About Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Khmer
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184769879
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fobbs Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fobbs Sr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fobbs Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fobbs Sr works at Arthroscopic Surgery Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fobbs Sr’s profile.

    Dr. Fobbs Sr has seen patients for Symptomatic Menopause, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fobbs Sr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fobbs Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fobbs Sr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fobbs Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fobbs Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Denard Fobbs Sr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.