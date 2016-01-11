See All Psychiatrists in Cedar Park, TX
Dr. Denae Rickenbacker, MD

Psychiatry
4 (19)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Denae Rickenbacker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Tex San Antonio.

Dr. Rickenbacker works at Denae Rickenbacker MD in Cedar Park, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denae W Rickenbacker MD PC
    11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 310, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 244-3894
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Polypharmacy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
PTSD Treatment Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Treatment of Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CompPsych

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 11, 2016
    Very knowledgable would recommend .
    Wendy W in Austin, TX — Jan 11, 2016
    About Dr. Denae Rickenbacker, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1295829497
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Health Center
    • University Tex San Antonio
    • Texas Tech University
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Denae Rickenbacker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rickenbacker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rickenbacker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rickenbacker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rickenbacker works at Denae Rickenbacker MD in Cedar Park, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rickenbacker’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rickenbacker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rickenbacker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rickenbacker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rickenbacker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

