Dr. Denae Rickenbacker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Denae Rickenbacker, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Tex San Antonio.
Denae W Rickenbacker MD PC11901 W Parmer Ln Ste 310, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 244-3894Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CompPsych
Very knowledgable would recommend .
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- University of Texas Health Center
- University Tex San Antonio
- Texas Tech University
- Psychiatry
