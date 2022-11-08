Dr. Dena Thayer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dena Thayer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dena Thayer, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus.
Dr. Thayer works at
Locations
-
1
MSA Plastic Surgery1675 Patriot Dr, Muskegon, MI 49444 Directions (231) 739-1933Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thayer?
Never hurried, listens, and very caring. Great doctor!!
About Dr. Dena Thayer, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1306809546
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thayer accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thayer works at
Dr. Thayer has seen patients for Wound Repair and Bedsores, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thayer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Thayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.