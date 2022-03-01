Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dena Snead, DO
Overview
Dr. Dena Snead, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Candler, NC.
Dr. Snead works at
Locations
-
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville1388 Sand Hill Rd Ste 1, Candler, NC 28715 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Snead?
Dr. Dena takes the time to listen, and has a common sense approach that is hard to find these days.
About Dr. Dena Snead, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1154715936
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Snead using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.