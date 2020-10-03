See All Pediatricians in Hatboro, PA
Dr. Dena Sloane, DO

Pediatrics
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dena Sloane, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hatboro, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Sloane works at Hatboro Pediatrics, PC in Hatboro, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hatboro Pediatrics, PC
    483 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA 19040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma
Cough
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asthma

Ratings & Reviews
2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Oct 03, 2020
My 4 year old son and I met Dr Sloane recently at a CHOP urgent care visit and we absolutely LOVED her. She was amazing with my son (fun, friendly, not intimidating) and gave us some great medical advice so his recovery was quick after our visit. I wish she were part of our regular practice!
Jen S. — Oct 03, 2020
About Dr. Dena Sloane, DO

  • Pediatrics
  • 18 years of experience
  • English, Hebrew
  • 1295993335
Education & Certifications

  • St Christopher's Hospital for Children
  • St. Christopher's Hospital for Children
  • UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / New Jersey School of Osteopathic Medicine
  • Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dena Sloane, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sloane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sloane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sloane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sloane works at Hatboro Pediatrics, PC in Hatboro, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sloane’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sloane. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sloane.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sloane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sloane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

