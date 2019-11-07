Dr. Dena P Scherer, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dena P Scherer, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Monroe, GA.
Spring Street Family Dentistry416 E Spring St, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 727-8051
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Friendly, professional, concerned about my comfort and needs. Excellent care, same for assistant. Extreme contrast from my first visit with another dentist.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA
Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scherer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.
