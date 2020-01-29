See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Edina, MN
Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Iskos works at University of Minnesota Physicians Heart in Edina, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN and Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Minnesota Physicians Heart
    6405 France Ave S Ste W200, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 836-3700
  2. 2
    Fairview Southdale Hospital
    6401 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 924-5000
  3. 3
    14101 Fairview Dr Ste 1401, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 836-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
  • M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Heart Disease
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Electrophysiological Study Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iskos?

    Jan 29, 2020
    My husband Ed is a patient of Choi & Dr. Li. Dr. Li first did an ablation on Ed and he had to have a second one when he went back into AFIB. Dr. Li was on vacation therefore Dr. Iskos performed Ed's second ablation. He explained it to Ed and me that it was like touching a room you painted and you can't really see the results until the paint is dry. So he said he went in and did a little touch up work on Dr. Li's first ablation on Ed. I can tell you this took a small village of great Doctors and team work with everyone working to save my husband. I think the staff and all the tech, nurses and the entire hospital staff are the Greatest!!! Thank you so very much, Kay
    kay — Jan 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iskos to family and friends

    Dr. Iskos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iskos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD.

    About Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710972864
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iskos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iskos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iskos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iskos has seen patients for Heart Disease, Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iskos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Iskos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iskos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iskos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iskos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Demosthenes Iskos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.