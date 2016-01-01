Dr. Demitri Papolos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papolos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demitri Papolos, MD
Overview
Dr. Demitri Papolos, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westport, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Connecticut Family Physical Therapy LLC22 Crescent Rd, Westport, CT 06880 Directions (203) 226-2216
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Demitri Papolos, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1467620500
Education & Certifications
- NY State Psych Inst
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- New York Medical College
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Papolos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Papolos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Papolos has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papolos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papolos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papolos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.