Dr. Demir Baykal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from Istanbul University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Baykal works at Piedmont Heart Institute in Lawrenceville, GA with other offices in Duluth, GA and Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Congestive Heart Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.