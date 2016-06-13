See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Demian Obregon, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Dr. Demian Obregon, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med.

Dr. Obregon works at USF Health in Tampa, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL and Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of South Florida Psychiatry
    3515 E Fletcher Ave, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 974-8900
  2. 2
    Advantage Mental Health Center
    28465 US Highway 19 N Ste 200, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 600-8093
  3. 3
    1001 S Macdill Ave Ste 400, Tampa, FL 33629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 344-5074
  4. 4
    Pediatric Physicians Services
    880 6th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 767-8477
  5. 5
    The Rothman Center
    800 6th St S Rm 7523, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 767-8230

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Major Depressive Disorder

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 13, 2016
    Dr. Obregon and his staff are wonderful. We've been to many doctors and he is by far the best -- caring, patient, and knowledgeable. The staff is very efficient too. I highly recommend him.
    Sam G in Tampa — Jun 13, 2016
    About Dr. Demian Obregon, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801058250
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of South Florida
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of South Fl Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demian Obregon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Obregon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obregon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Obregon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obregon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obregon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

