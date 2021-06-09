Dr. Demian Gitnacht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitnacht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demian Gitnacht, MD
Overview
Dr. Demian Gitnacht, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
CenterWell North Rainbow3129 N Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Directions (725) 220-8457
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gitnacht?
Perfect, outstanding. Compassionate and knows what he's doing. Made me feel very comfortable and took the time to really understand my problems. I like the fact that this clinic caters to over 65. His nurse, Shaneah, is wonderful! She really makes a difference in her approach to the older patients. As well, the girls in the front office know me by name and are very welcoming when I come through the door. I will recommend this clinic to all my family and friends.
About Dr. Demian Gitnacht, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gitnacht has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gitnacht accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gitnacht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gitnacht. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gitnacht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gitnacht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gitnacht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.