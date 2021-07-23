Overview

Dr. Demi Turner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with East Orange General Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Turner works at Family Foot Care Center in Montclair, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.