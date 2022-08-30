Overview

Dr. Demetrius Maraganore, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University Medical School|Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital, Lakeview Regional Medical Center and Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Maraganore works at Tulane Doctors Neurosciences - Covington in Covington, LA with other offices in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.