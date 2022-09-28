Overview

Dr. Demetris Delos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Delos works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.