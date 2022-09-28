See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Demetris Delos, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Demetris Delos, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (49)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Demetris Delos, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Delos works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
Dr. Frederick Buechel, MD
5.0 (22)
View Profile
Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD
Dr. Elliott Hershman, MD
4.5 (18)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
4.2 (48)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ONS Stamford
    5 High Ridge Park, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    ONS Harrison
    500 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Joint - Varus Deformity Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Delos?

    Sep 28, 2022
    I am close to 4 months out now and my new knee is awesome. After 9 Weeks from the date of the surgery, I hiked up the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail from the rivers edge. This was an 8 mile hike with 4,000 feet elevation up, just up. My knee not only survived, it thrived. I could not have made it on my old knee. Whatever Dr. Delos did, he did it perfectly. I could not be happier with the whole process. Juliet, the surgical coordinator, was equally as awesome. All that I can say is Thank You!
    Darrell Perkins — Sep 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Demetris Delos, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Demetris Delos, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Delos to family and friends

    Dr. Delos' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Delos

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Demetris Delos, MD.

    About Dr. Demetris Delos, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528225414
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Hospital For Special Surgery/New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Weill Medical College of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetris Delos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delos has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Delos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Delos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Delos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Delos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Demetris Delos, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.