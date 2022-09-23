Dr. Demetrios Vavvas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vavvas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Vavvas, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Vavvas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston U, School of Medicine.
Dr. Vavvas works at
Locations
-
1
Main Campus243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-6874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vavvas is at the cutting edge of research using cell and gene therapy to cure eye disease. While experimental at this time it has great promises in the future.
About Dr. Demetrios Vavvas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Creole and French Creole
- 1518941285
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Meei
- Harvard Ophthalmology
- Boston Medical Center
- Boston U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
