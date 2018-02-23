Overview

Dr. Demetrios Tzimas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.