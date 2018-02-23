Dr. Demetrios Tzimas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tzimas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Tzimas, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Tzimas, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Saint Mary's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 195 E Main St Ste B, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tzimas?
Doctor Tzimas is a true professional!! He saved my mothers life in a way other doctors might of givin up!! She has MDS a blood cancer which is very dangerous to perform any procedure. She had 3 procedures to stop a bleed from the colon. His positive attitude and determination helped my family and I through a rough time!! He definitely chose the right profession!! We are forever grateful he was on my mothers case!! The family of Virginia O'Connell
About Dr. Demetrios Tzimas, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1568605152
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tzimas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tzimas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tzimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tzimas has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tzimas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tzimas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tzimas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tzimas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tzimas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.