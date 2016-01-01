Dr. Demetrios Tavoulareas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tavoulareas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Tavoulareas, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Tavoulareas, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Emergency Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC207 Old Lexington Rd Fl 1, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 619-8197
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Demetrios Tavoulareas, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Medical Center
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tavoulareas accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
