Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Locations
Biltmore Cardiology at Arrowhead Campus18700 N 64th Dr Ste 301, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 707-3518Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dimitri Mavroidis performed my surgery 7 1/2 years ago and as of September 20/20 I am still doing good. He is an excellent surgeon in his field. When he did my review before my surgery he told me what it is he does, how long he has been in practice. Dr Mavroidis gave me a choice between a mechanical valve or a pig valve and he also did my quadruple bypass at the same time. What I liked the most about Dr Mavroidis is that he is forthcoming-No Nonsense-exceptional surgeon in his field. I appreciated him being truthful and upfront with me about what was going to happen during surgery and what I could expect after...
About Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1184602914
Education & Certifications
- Penn State University
- Milton S Hershey Medical Center
- State University of New York, College of Medicine
- New York University
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavroidis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavroidis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavroidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavroidis speaks Greek.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavroidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavroidis.
