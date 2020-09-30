See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from State University of New York, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.

Dr. Mavroidis works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arrowhead in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Biltmore Cardiology at Arrowhead Campus
    18700 N 64th Dr Ste 301, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 707-3518
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Myxoma Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complications from Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Procedures Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Valvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 30, 2020
    Dr Dimitri Mavroidis performed my surgery 7 1/2 years ago and as of September 20/20 I am still doing good. He is an excellent surgeon in his field. When he did my review before my surgery he told me what it is he does, how long he has been in practice. Dr Mavroidis gave me a choice between a mechanical valve or a pig valve and he also did my quadruple bypass at the same time. What I liked the most about Dr Mavroidis is that he is forthcoming-No Nonsense-exceptional surgeon in his field. I appreciated him being truthful and upfront with me about what was going to happen during surgery and what I could expect after...
    Sharon Roach — Sep 30, 2020
    Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD
    About Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1184602914
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Penn State University
    Internship
    • Milton S Hershey Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • State University of New York, College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • New York University
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetri Mavroidis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavroidis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mavroidis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mavroidis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mavroidis works at Biltmore Cardiology - Arrowhead in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Mavroidis’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavroidis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavroidis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavroidis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavroidis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

