Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Markouizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Aristotelian University, Thessaloniki Greece - M.D. and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Markouizos works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Health Care of Queens (PHCQ)3014 37Th St, Astoria, NY 11103 Directions (718) 719-7311Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- MagnaCare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- The Great-West Life Assurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Markouizos?
As a first time mommy, it was a no brainer as to who I was going to chose as my son's pediatrician. Dr. Markouizos was also my pediatrician and always made my visits happy ones. He's kind, gentle, smart, reliable and truly one of a kind. I honestly did not realize how great he was until I saw him with my own child who has severe allergies to dairy and soy along with laryngomalacia. He was able to root through the issues very quickly, and was always there to take our calls or immediately call us back if we were not able to get a hold of him. As 1st time nervous parents, this took a lot of our stress away. I highly recommend him for all parents with children. I promise, you will not be disappointed and he will always guide you with your child's best interests in mind.
About Dr. Demetrios Markouizos, MD
- Allergy
- 39 years of experience
- English, French, Greek and Spanish
- 1457490963
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Med Ctr/SUNY-Hlth Sc
- Methodist Hospital|Pediatrics - Methodist Hospital
- Aristotelian University, Thessaloniki Greece - M.D.
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Markouizos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Markouizos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Markouizos using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Markouizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Markouizos works at
Dr. Markouizos speaks French, Greek and Spanish.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Markouizos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Markouizos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Markouizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Markouizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.