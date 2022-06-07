Dr. Demetrios Maragos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maragos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Maragos, MD
Dr. Demetrios Maragos, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They completed their fellowship with Mid America Heart Institute, Kansas City, MO
Liberty Hospital Cardiac Rehab2525 Glenn Hendren Dr, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 792-7087Wednesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Liberty Cardiovascular Specialists2521 Glenn Hendren Dr Ste 306, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions (816) 407-5430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cameron Regional Medical Center
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Liberty Hospital
- Ray County Memorial Hospital
Dr. Maragos is not only a skilled physician, but also an incredibly kind and sincere human being who cares about his patients. He gives ample time for questions and doesn't rush patients during visits.
- Cardiology
- English, Greek and Spanish
