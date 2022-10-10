Overview

Dr. Demetrios Louis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NASSAU COUNTY BOCES SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Louis works at Innovative Pain Specialists in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Libertyville, IL and Kildeer, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.