Overview

Dr. Demetrios Katsikas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital, Hshs Holy Family Hospital, HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Katsikas works at Urology Consultants Ltd in Maryville, IL with other offices in Breese, IL and Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.