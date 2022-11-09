Overview

Dr. Demetrios Katsaros, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.



Dr. Katsaros works at ShapeMed4U in Merrillville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.