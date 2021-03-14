Dr. Demetrios Herodotou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herodotou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Herodotou, MD
Dr. Demetrios Herodotou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shallotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.
Novant Health Endocrinology - Shallotte512 Village Rd Ste 205, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 312-1030
Dr. Herodotou is the BEST doctor I have ever encountered! He is knowledgeable in Diabetes Insipidus and Adrenal Insufficiency. He listens to you and takes the time to fully explain everything on a level you can understand. He gives you time to ask questions. I have seen him a total of 3 times and the shortest amount of time he spent with me was 30 minutes.
About Dr. Demetrios Herodotou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English, German
- Male
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Dr. Herodotou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herodotou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herodotou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herodotou has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herodotou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herodotou speaks German.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Herodotou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herodotou.
