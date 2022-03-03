Overview

Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Halikiopoulos works at Halikiopoulos Ophthalmology in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.