Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Locations
Halikiopoulos Ophthalmology PC107 Northern Blvd Ste 205, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 466-4670
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If you are looking for an eye doctor for your family congratulations this is your guy. Dr Halikiopoulos cares about your eyes and his mon at the front desk is the absolute nicest cutest lady. She's so sweet and always remembers my children. Dr takes great care of us and he explains everything and has all the up to date techniques.
About Dr. Demetrios Halikiopoulos, DO
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Halikiopoulos has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Halikiopoulos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Halikiopoulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halikiopoulos has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halikiopoulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halikiopoulos speaks Greek.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Halikiopoulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halikiopoulos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Halikiopoulos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Halikiopoulos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.