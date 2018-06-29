Overview

Dr. Demetrios Econopouly, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.



Dr. Econopouly works at Kayal Orthopaedic Center, PC in North Bergen, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.