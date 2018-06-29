Dr. Demetrios Econopouly, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Econopouly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetrios Econopouly, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Demetrios Econopouly, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in North Bergen, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Palisades Medical Center.
Dr. Econopouly works at
Locations
Kayal Orthopaedic Center, P.C.9226 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 863-5383Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Palisades Medical Center7600 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ 07047 Directions (201) 863-3055
Hospital Affiliations
- Palisades Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor! Doesn't recommend things uselessly (surgery or medicine). Listens well and works with your situation for overall improvement of movement. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Demetrios Econopouly, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1144200445
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Econopouly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Econopouly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Econopouly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Econopouly has seen patients for Heel Spur, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Econopouly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Econopouly speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Econopouly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Econopouly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Econopouly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Econopouly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.