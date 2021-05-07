See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Covina, CA
Dr. Demetrio Hechanova, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Dr. Demetrio Hechanova, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covina, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Hechanova works at Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA in Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foothill Cardiology, Covina, CA
    315 N 3rd Ave Ste 207, Covina, CA 91723 (626) 915-4700

  Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Palpitations

Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bedsores
Chest Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malnutrition
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 07, 2021
    I am so grateful that Dr. Hechanova err on the side of caution and scheduled an angiogram. Once he got in and realized the blockages and obstructions in my coronary arteries, he did the angioplasty to unblock and insert stents into the arteries. I felt 100 times better after the procedure. He has a great personality, always listens and explains.
    Richard R. — May 07, 2021
    About Dr. Demetrio Hechanova, MD

    Internal Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1275584203
    UNIVERSITY OF MONTEMORELOS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
