Overview

Dr. Demetrio Castillo, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Castillo works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.