Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD

Wound & Burn Care
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Dr. Poulis works at AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville
    50 Hospital Dr Ste 1B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Hendersonville
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD

    Specialties
    • Wound & Burn Care
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275515538
    Education & Certifications

    • Saint Josephs Hospital
    Internship
    • Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulis works at AdventHealth Medical Group Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Poulis’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

