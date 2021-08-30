Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD
Overview
Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD is a Wound & Burn Care Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Wound & Burn Care, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Poulis works at
Locations
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 1B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Caring compassionate and on top of things
About Dr. Demetri Poulis, MD
- Wound & Burn Care
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275515538
Education & Certifications
- Saint Josephs Hospital
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- New York U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poulis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poulis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poulis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poulis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulis.
