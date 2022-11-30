Overview

Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Merianos works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.