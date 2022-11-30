Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Merianos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Imaging at NewYork-Presbyterian520 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Merianos made my daughter feel safe and comfortable. He and the staff at the NYP explained the procedure in a way that took away any fear or concerns. My daughters operation for her 2 hernias went very well. Recovery was easy and pain minimal. I would very highly recommend Dr. Merianos to any parent that's nervous about their child having surgery.
About Dr. Demetri Merianos, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1902953854
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Los Angeles
- University of Pennsylvania Medical Center
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Newark
- General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Merianos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Merianos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merianos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merianos speaks Greek and Spanish.
117 patients have reviewed Dr. Merianos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merianos.
