Dr. Demetri Arnaoutakis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Overview

Dr. Demetri Arnaoutakis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Arnaoutakis works at Hyde Park Cosmetic Surgery Center in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Locations

    Demetri Arnaoutakis MD PC
    607 S MAGNOLIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 603-3110

  • Tampa General Hospital

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528326139
