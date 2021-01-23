See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Fremont, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.

Dr. Burrs works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation - Fremont Main Lab
    3200 Kearney St, Fremont, CA 94538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 490-1222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 23, 2021
    Dr Burrs is very thorough in doing the examination with me. She spends time asking me questions and takes time asking me whether there are questions I'd like to ask her. Overall I'm very satisfied with my experience considering this is the 1st time I did this exam with Sutter. Kudos!
    Virginia Sarmiento — Jan 23, 2021
    About Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770655300
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Stanford University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Demetra Burrs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burrs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Burrs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Burrs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Burrs works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Burrs’s profile.

    Dr. Burrs has seen patients for Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burrs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Burrs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burrs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Burrs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Burrs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

