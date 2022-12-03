Dr. Demetra Barr-Reynolds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barr-Reynolds is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Demetra Barr-Reynolds, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Demetra Barr-Reynolds, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Cape Coral Hospital, Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida , HealthPark Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
LPG Family/Internal Medicine - Bass Rd16271 Bass Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
My first visit, as a new patient, went very well. Office staff friendly and courteous, MA was very friendly and helpful. Dr. Barr Reynolds were exceptional - so glad I was able to get her as my primary care physician. She listens well, answers questions, offers suggestions for care and overall just an excellent physician. Thank you.
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- Female
- 1790721777
- Arrowhead Regl Med Center
- San Bernardino Co Med Center|San Bernardino Co Med Ctr
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Golisano Children's Hospital of Southwest Florida
- HealthPark Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Dr. Barr-Reynolds has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barr-Reynolds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barr-Reynolds works at
Dr. Barr-Reynolds speaks Japanese.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Barr-Reynolds. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barr-Reynolds.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barr-Reynolds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barr-Reynolds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.